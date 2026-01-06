In early trading on Tuesday, shares of SanDisk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 12.2%. Year to date, SanDisk registers a 29.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Trane Technologies, trading down 10.0%. Trane Technologies is lower by about 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson Controls International, trading down 9.2%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 7.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TT, SNDK

