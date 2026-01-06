And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Trane Technologies, trading down 10.0%. Trane Technologies is lower by about 9.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Johnson Controls International, trading down 9.2%, and Microchip Technology, trading up 7.6% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TT, SNDK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.