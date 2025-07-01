In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Wynn Resorts topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.8%. Year to date, Wynn Resorts registers a 16.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 6.8%. Tesla is lower by about 26.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Warner Bros Discovery, trading down 4.7%, and Las Vegas Sands, trading up 6.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, WYNN

