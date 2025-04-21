And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 5.2%. Tesla is lower by about 43.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Charles River Laboratories International, trading down 4.7%, and Fidelity National Information Services, trading up 3.1% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, DFS
