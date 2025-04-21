In early trading on Monday, shares of Discover Financial Services topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, Discover Financial Services has lost about 3.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tesla, trading down 5.2%. Tesla is lower by about 43.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Charles River Laboratories International, trading down 4.7%, and Fidelity National Information Services, trading up 3.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSLA, DFS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.