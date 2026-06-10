And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Super Micro Computer, trading down 14.4%. Super Micro Computer is showing a gain of 18.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 6.5%, and Robinhood Markets, trading up 6.9% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: SMCI, CASY
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