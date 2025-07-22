And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Philip Morris International, trading down 9.3%. Philip Morris International Inc is showing a gain of 36.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Lockheed Martin, trading down 8.0%, and Charles River Laboratories International trading up 10.6% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PM, IQV
