S&P 500 Movers: PM, IQV

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of IQVIA Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.9%. Year to date, IQVIA Holdings has lost about 6.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Philip Morris International, trading down 9.3%. Philip Morris International Inc is showing a gain of 36.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lockheed Martin, trading down 8.0%, and Charles River Laboratories International trading up 10.6% on the day.

