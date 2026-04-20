In early trading on Monday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Stanley Black & Decker has lost about 1.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 5.3%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is lower by about 11.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coinbase Global, trading down 2.9%, and Brown-Forman, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, SWK

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