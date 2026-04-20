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NCLH

S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, SWK

April 20, 2026 — 10:26 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Monday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Stanley Black & Decker has lost about 1.3% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 5.3%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is lower by about 11.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coinbase Global, trading down 2.9%, and Brown-Forman, trading up 2.7% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, SWKVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, SWK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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NCLH
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