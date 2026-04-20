And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 5.3%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is lower by about 11.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Coinbase Global, trading down 2.9%, and Brown-Forman, trading up 2.7% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NCLH, SWK
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