In early trading on Monday, shares of Teradyne, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.1%. Year to date, Teradyne registers a 3.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Lennar, trading down 4.0%. Lennar is lower by about 7.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Coinbase Global, trading down 3.9%, and FactSet Research Systems, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LEN, TER

