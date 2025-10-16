In early trading on Thursday, shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.9%. Year to date, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, has lost about 4.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hewlett Packard Enterprise, trading down 8.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is showing a gain of 7.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marsh & McLennan Companies, trading down 7.5%, and Salesforce, trading up 7.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: HPE, JBHT

