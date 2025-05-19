In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Moderna has lost about 35.8% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is First Solar, trading down 5.5%. First Solar is lower by about 4.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Enphase Energy, trading down 4.7%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 4.0% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: FSLR, MRNA

