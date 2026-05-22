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S&P 500 Movers: BK, EL

May 22, 2026 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In early trading on Friday, shares of Estee Lauder topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Estee Lauder has lost about 15.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bank of New York Mellon, trading down 92.5%. Bank of New York Mellon is lower by about 91.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SanDisk, trading down 2.8%, and Dell Technologies, trading up 10.1% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: BK, ELVIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BK, EL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

EL
SNDK
DELL

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