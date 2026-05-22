In early trading on Friday, shares of Estee Lauder topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Estee Lauder has lost about 15.7% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Bank of New York Mellon, trading down 92.5%. Bank of New York Mellon is lower by about 91.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are SanDisk, trading down 2.8%, and Dell Technologies, trading up 10.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: BK, EL

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