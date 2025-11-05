And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Axon Enterprise, trading down 15.2%. Axon Enterprise is showing a gain of 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, trading down 13.9%, and Johnson Controls International, trading up 6.8% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AXON, STX
