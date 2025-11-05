In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Seagate Technology Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.5%. Year to date, Seagate Technology Holdings registers a 214.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Axon Enterprise, trading down 15.2%. Axon Enterprise is showing a gain of 0.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zimmer Biomet Holdings, trading down 13.9%, and Johnson Controls International, trading up 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AXON, STX

