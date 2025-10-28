In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Skyworks Solutions topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 19.1%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions registers a 1.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Alexandria Real Estate Equities, trading down 17.5%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is lower by about 34.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zebra Technologies, trading down 12.4%, and United Parcel Service, trading up 10.4% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ARE, SWKS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.