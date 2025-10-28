And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Alexandria Real Estate Equities, trading down 17.5%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is lower by about 34.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Zebra Technologies, trading down 12.4%, and United Parcel Service, trading up 10.4% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ARE, SWKS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.