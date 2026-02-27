And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apollo Global Management, trading down 7.1%. Apollo Global Management is lower by about 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 6.9%, and Dell Technologies, trading up 17.1% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: APO, XYZ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.