In early trading on Friday, shares of Block topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 18.3%. Year to date, Block has lost about 0.9% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Apollo Global Management, trading down 7.1%. Apollo Global Management is lower by about 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 6.9%, and Dell Technologies, trading up 17.1% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: APO, XYZ

