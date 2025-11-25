In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Keysight Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.5%. Year to date, Keysight Technologies registers a 21.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 8.2%. Advanced Micro Devices is showing a gain of 63.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Oracle, trading down 6.3%, and Albemarle, trading up 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AMD, KEYS

