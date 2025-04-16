In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Abbott Laboratories topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Abbott Laboratories registers a 16.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 5.2%. Advanced Micro Devices is lower by about 25.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 5.1%, and Newmont, trading up 3.5% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: AMD, ABT

