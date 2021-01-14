S&P 500 Movers: VTRS, OXY

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Occidental Petroleum topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 8.1%. Year to date, Occidental Petroleum registers a 39.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Viatris, trading down 4.5%. Viatris is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Blackrock, trading down 2.7%, and Apache, trading up 8.0% on the day.

