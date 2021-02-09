S&P 500 Movers: TTWO, HBI

Markets
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of HanesBrands topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 17.5%. Year to date, HanesBrands registers a 28.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Take-Two Interactive Software, trading down 6.5%. Take-Two Interactive Software, is lower by about 4.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Jack Henry & Associates, trading down 5.8%, and Gartner, trading up 10.4% on the day.

