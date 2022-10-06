In early trading on Thursday, shares of Take-Two Interactive Software topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Take-Two Interactive Software has lost about 31.4% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Republic Services, trading down 3.4%. Republic Services is lower by about 2.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Waste Management, trading down 3.0%, and Etsy, trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: RSG, TTWO

