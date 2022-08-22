In early trading on Monday, shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Constellation Brands registers a 1.6% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Occidental Petroleum (OXY), trading down 5.5%. Occidental Petroleum is showing a gain of 132.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix (NFLX), trading down 5.2%, and CF Industries Holdings (CF), trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: OXY, STZ

