S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, ORCL

In early trading on Friday, shares of Oracle topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 16.5%. Year to date, Oracle registers a 59.9% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 9.6%. Moderna is showing a gain of 135.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Southwest Airlines, trading down 3.2%, and Broadcom, trading up 9.0% on the day.

