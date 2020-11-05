Markets
S&P 500 Movers: HBI, QCOM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Qualcomm topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 15.1%. Year to date, Qualcomm registers a 68.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is HanesBrands, trading down 18.3%. HanesBrands is lower by about 9.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Paycom Software, trading down 6.2%, and Qorvo, trading up 9.9% on the day.

