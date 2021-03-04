S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, LUMN

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Lumen Technologies topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.3%. Year to date, Lumen Technologies registers a 41.4% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 12.5%. Etsy is showing a gain of 17.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Marketaxess Holdings, trading down 12.0%, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading up 6.2% on the day.

