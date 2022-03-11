In early trading on Friday, shares of Epam Systems, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Epam Systems has lost about 70.5% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Etsy, trading down 8.6%. Etsy is lower by about 42.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Match Group, trading down 3.7%, and Deere, trading up 3.7% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ETSY, EPAM

