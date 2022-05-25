In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuit topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.6%. Year to date, Intuit Inc has lost about 41.6% of its value.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Epam Systems, trading down 4.0%. Epam Systems is lower by about 55.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Raymond James Financial, trading down 3.7%, and Lennar, trading up 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: EPAM, INTU

