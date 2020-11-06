S&P 500 Movers: EA, NWS

In early trading on Friday, shares of News Corp topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, News Corp registers a 5.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Electronic Arts, trading down 10.3%. Electronic Arts is showing a gain of 7.0% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today are NortonLifeLock, trading down 5.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.