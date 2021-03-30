S&P 500 Movers: APA, DXC

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of DXC Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, DXC Technology registers a 15.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is APA, trading down 3.3%. APA is showing a gain of 22.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 2.9%, and Comerica, trading up 3.8% on the day.

