Markets
ABMD

S&P 500 Movers: ABMD, BAX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Baxter International (BAX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Baxter International registers a 7.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is ABIOMED (ABMD), trading down 14.7%. ABIOMED is lower by about 5.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advance Auto Parts (AAP), trading down 3.0%, and Albemarle Corp. (ALB), trading up 3.5% on the day.

S&P 500 Movers: ABMD, BAX
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: ABMD, BAX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABMD BAX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular