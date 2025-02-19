S&P 500 Hits Record, Nasdaq Extends Win Streak

Stocks ended Wednesday on a high note, with the S&P 500 reaching a new record, brushing off President Trump’s latest tariff threat and caution signals from the Fed, which highlighted inflation concerns and potential economic risks tied to trade policies. The Nasdaq secured its fifth-consecutive gain, staying above the key 20,000 level after Microsoft's (MSFT) first-ever quantum computing chip boosted the tech sector, while the Dow also managed a substantial win.

5 Things to Know Today

Trump's signals he may broaden the scope of U.S. tariffs. (CNBC) Senate Republicans pushed ahead a $340 billion package for mass deportations and other priorities. (MarketWatch) Looking ahead to inflation and consumer sentiment data. Acquisition buzz just boosted two finance stocks. Embattled chip stock nabbed an upgrade.

Commodity Prices Continue Climb

Oil prices climbed Wednesday as traders assessed talks on ending the Russia-Ukraine war. March-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 56 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $72.41 per barrel.

Gold prices also gained ground, with investors also monitoring the aforementioned peace talks. The February contract was last seen trading 0.2% higher at $2,956.20 an ounce.

