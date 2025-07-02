S&P 500 Hits Record; Dow Snaps 4-Day Win Streak

Though this morning's private payrolls data hurt sentiment, a trade deal between the U.S. and Vietnam injected optimism back into the market. The S&P 500 settled at a new record high, while the Nasdaq jumped triple digits for its seventh gain over the last eight sessions. The Dow, on the other hand, snapped its four-day win streak with a modest loss. Traders are keeping an eye on President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful bill," as House Republicans attempt to gather support for a final vote.

5 Things to Know Today

Fiscal hardliners within the House Republican party worry President Trump's spending bill will incur too much debt. (Bloomberg) Microsoft announced its largest layoff in over two years, which will impact more than 9,000 workers. (AP News) Next week on Wall Street: The Fed's meeting minutes. Rigetti Computing stock surged on new "outperform" rating. Constellation Brands stock jumped despite dismal earnings results.

Oil Rises Amid Nuclear Tensions

Oil prices marked their biggest gain in two weeks on Wednesday despite a surprise build of 3.8 million barrels in U.S. crude supplies last week, after Iran suspended cooperation with the United Nations (UN) atomic agency. August-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2, or 3.1%, to settle at $67.45 a barrel.

Gold prices rose after this morning's ADP employment report. August-dated gold futures added 0.3% to settle at $3,358.10.

