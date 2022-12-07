Markets

S&P 500 Extends Slide, Logs 5th-Straight Loss

December 07, 2022 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks, for the most part, continued this week's slide, though losses were modest compared to the past couple of days. The Dow looked like it would stage a rebound midday before paring those gains and ultimately barely finishing just above breakeven.

Elsewhere, the S&P 500 logged its fifth-straight loss, its longest losing streak since Oct. 12. The Nasdaq Composite is now on a four-day losing streak as well, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) closed higher for the third consecutive day, and is now up 18.9% since the start of the week.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Options traders are loving these biotech stocks
  • Investors should keep an eye on these corporate updates
  • Plus, the newest Schaeffer's podcast; analyst praises makeup giant; and two stocks staging post-earnings pops.  

Closing Indexes Summary Dec 7

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats Dec 7

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. The head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler chimed in on crypto regulations after the recent FTX collapse. (MarketWatch)
  2. Lensa AI is trending online. The newly popular app, which has gathered a bit of controversy, turns selfies into digital art. (CNBC)
  3. Our latest podcast details the state of the options industry
  4. Estee Lauder stock typically outperforms in December. 
  5. Two stocks boosted by upbeat earnings reports

There were no earnings of note today. 

Unusual Options Activity Dec 7

Oil Extends Lows

Oil prices fell for the fourth day in a row, ending at their lowest settlement for a front-month contract since Dec. 21, 2021. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery dropped $2.24, or 3%, to settle at $72.01 a barrel. 

Gold prices rose for the second day, though still settling below the psychologically significant $1,800 level. February-dated gold added $15.60, or 0.9%, to settle at $1,798 per ounce. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.