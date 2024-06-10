The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Applied Materials is now the #163 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Applied Materials is showing a gain of 40.3%.

VIDEO: S&P 500 Analyst Moves: AMAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.