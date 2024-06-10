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S&P 500 Analyst Moves: AMAT

June 10, 2024 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Applied Materials is now the #163 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot.

This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Applied Materials is showing a gain of 40.3%.

S&P 500 Analyst Moves: AMATVIDEO: S&P 500 Analyst Moves: AMAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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