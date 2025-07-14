Soybeans Working on the Higher Side of Unchanged

Soybeans are trading with gains of 2 to 5 cents so far on Monday morning. Futures posted Friday losses of 6 to 9 cents on the session, with futures failing to see bulls show up after USDA data was released. August soybeans dropped 51 1/4 cents this week, as November fell 42 cents from last Thursday’s close. Ther were 4 deliveries issued for July futures on Friday evening. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 7 3/4 cents at $9.64 1/4. Soymeal futures were down 90 cents to $1.80/ton, as Soy Oil was 12 to 26 points higher. There were 198 delivery notice for July soybean meal. Over the weekend President Trump announced a 30% tariff on the EU and Mexico starting on August 1.

Rains are expected to be rather widespread this next week, with much of the Corn Belt seeing at least an inch, with the Central Corn Belt upwards of 2-3 inches.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Weekly CFTC data showed managed money in soybean futures and options flipping to a net short of 6,216 contracts as of July 8th. That was a move of 6,641 contracts from their previous minute net long position. Commercials trimmed 9,392 contracts from their net short position to 110,199 contracts as of Tuesday.

USDA’s WASDE update on Froday showed a 15 mbu increase to their 2024/25 US export figure, offset by a 15 mbu cut to residual, leaving old crop carryout at 350 mbu. For new crop there were several more adjustments made, with production timed by 5 mbu to 4.335 bbu on a reduction to acreage. Exports were slashed by 70 mbu, with crush raised by 50 mbu. That helped to increase the projected carryout to 310 mbu, up 15 mbu.

Safras & Mercado estimates the 2025/26 Brazilian soybean crop at 179.88 MMT, compared to the USDA at 175 MMT. They estimate acreage to rise 576,000 hectares (1.4 million acres) to 48.217 million hectares (119.14 million acres).

Chinese soybean imports were tallied at a June record 12.26 MMT, which was still shy of the 13.92 on May.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.04, down 8 1/2 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.64 1/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.04 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.07 1/4, down 6 1/2 cents, currently up 4 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.58 3/4, down 6 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.