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Soybeans Trading with Slight Tuesday Weakness

June 09, 2026 — 02:59 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with modest Tuesday weakness of 2 to 3 ½ cents at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 1 3/4 cents at $10.56. Soymeal futures are down 10 cents to 50 cents higher in the front months, with Soy Oil futures 20 to 40 points higher.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed 92% of the US soybean crop planted by 6/7, up 4% from normal, with 79% emerged and 8 percentage points faster than normal. Condition ratings were down 1% to 65% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 2 points to 367.

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Chinese soybean imports totaled 11.79 MMT in May, which was a 15.3% decline from the same month last year. ANEC estimates the Brazilian soybean exports in June at 14.38 MMT, compared to the 12.36 MMT estimate last month. 

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $11.13 1/2, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.56 1/1, down 1 3/4 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.18 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.32, down 3 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $10.67 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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