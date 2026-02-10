Soybeans Trading Higher Ahead of USDA Report

Soybeans are trading with 3 to 5 ½ cent gains on Tuesday morning. Futures posted Monday gains of 3 to 5 cents. Open interest was up 5,376 contracts on Monday, with 21,516 contracts rolling out of March. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 4 ¼ cents at $10.45 1/2. Soymeal futures were a dime to $5.80 lower, with Soy Oil futures were 102 to 136 points in the green on the day.

USDA reported a private export sale of 264,000 MT of soybeans to China on Tuesday morning.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 1.136 MMT (41.74 mbu) of soybean shipped in the week of 2/5. That was 13.8% below the week prior and 3.5% shy of the same week last year. China was the largest destination of 747,198 MT, with 92,655 MT shipped to Mexico and 57,087 MT to Germany. The marketing year total is now 23.136 MMT (850 mbu) of soybeans shipped since September, which is still 34.4% below the same period last year.

Monthly WASDE data will be released later today, with analysts looking for no major changes to the US soybean stocks number, at 348 mbu, vs. the 380 mbu estimate in January. Brazil soybean production is excepted to be up 1.2 MMT to 179.2 MMT, with Argentina estimed down 0.4 MMT to 48.1 MMT.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.10 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently up 5 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.45 1/2, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.25, down 3 3/4 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.36 1/2, down 3 cents, currently up 5 1/4 cents

