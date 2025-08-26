Stocks

Soybeans Steady at Midday

August 26, 2025 — 09:23 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder

Soybeans are trading with fractional gains on Tuesday, as weakness in the bean oil market adds some pressure.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is up ¼ cent at $9.76 1/4. Soymeal futures are showing slight 40 cent to $1.50 gains. Soy Oil futures are down 172 to 178 points at midday.

A Chinese trade official is heading to D.C. this week for meetings with US trade reps according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Crop Progress data from NASS on Monday afternoon showed a total of 89% of the US soybean crop setting pods and 4% dropping leaves, on par with the 5-year average. Condition ratings were up 1% to 69% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index 1 point higher to 374.

Sep 25 Soybeans  are at $10.26 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.76 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $10.48 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $10.68 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash  is at $9.70 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

