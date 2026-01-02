Soybeans Starting the New Year with Weakness

Soybeans are slipping 2 to 3 ½ cents so far on Friday morning. There were 913 deliveries issued against January beans overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 4 ¼ cents higher at $9.68. Soymeal futures are $2.90 to $3.10/ton lower, with Soy Oil futures up 40 to 51 points on the day. There were 48 deliveries issued for Jan bean oil.

USDA released the payment details for the Farm Bridge Assistance program on Wednesday, with soybeans getting a $30.88/acre payment.

Export Sales data will be out on Monday morning for the week ending on December 25, with analysts looking for 0.7-1.8 MMT of 2025/26 soybean bookings, with 0-150,000 MT for 2026/27. Meal sales are seen between 150,000-500,000 MT, with bean oil sales seen between 0-20,000 MT.

November crush data will be updated this afternoon, with traders looking for 225.24 mbu of soybeans crushed during the month. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 1.906 billion lbs for the end of the month.

CFTC data was delayed due to the backlogged reports from the shutdown as well as last week’s holiday, with Commitment of Traders data showing, managed money at a net long of 110,403 contracts. That was a drop of 37,375 contracts from the week prior.

Jan 26 Soybeans are at $10.27 1/2, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.68, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.44 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans are at $10.57 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

