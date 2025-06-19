Soybeans Soften Late to Close with Fractional Gains

Soybeans closed the Wednesday session with contracts fractionally higher. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is up 1/2 cents to $10.26 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 10 to 30 cents/ton. Soy Oil was down 2 to 11 points higher on Wednesday.

The next week showed forecast precipitation from NE, through IA, MN and WI. Nuch of the ECB sees lighter/spottier totals.

The markets will be closed on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth, with the government closed as well and reports pushed back a day.

Friday morning’s Export Sales report is expected to show between 0 and 400,000 MT of old crop soybeans in that week, with 0 to 200,000 MT for 2025/26. Soybean meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with 0 to 32,000 MT for bean oil.

Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.74 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $10.26 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.76 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.68 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash was $10.14 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

