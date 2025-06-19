Soybeans Soften Late to Close with Fractional Gains

Soybeans closed the Wednesday session with contracts fractionally higher. The cmdtyView Cash Bean price is up 1/2 cents to $10.26 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 10 to 30 cents/ton. Soy Oil was down 2 to 11 points higher on Wednesday.
The next week showed forecast precipitation from NE, through IA, MN and WI. Nuch of the ECB sees lighter/spottier totals.
The markets will be closed on Thursday in observance of Juneteenth, with the government closed as well and reports pushed back a day.
Friday morning’s Export Sales report is expected to show between 0 and 400,000 MT of old crop soybeans in that week, with 0 to 200,000 MT for 2025/26. Soybean meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 450,000 MT, with 0 to 32,000 MT for bean oil.
Jul 25 Soybeans closed at $10.74 3/4, up 3/4 cent,
Nearby Cash was $10.26 1/2, up 1/2 cent,
Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $10.76 3/4, up 1/2 cent,
Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.68 1/4, up 1/2 cent,
New Crop Cash was $10.14 1/4, up 1/2 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Did Cotton Prices Just Hit a Bottom After Falling to a 9-Week Low?
- Can Soybean Prices Keep Trending Higher?
- Grain Market Bulls Look to Extend Friday’s Rallies, but Speed Bumps Are Ahead
- How Should You Trade Soybean Meal Futures Now?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.