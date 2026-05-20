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Soybeans Slipping on Wednesday, on Outside Pressure

May 20, 2026 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are trading with contracts 9 to 11 ¼ cent losses so far on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 10 1/2 cents at $11.36 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $1.70 to $2 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 70 to 90 points lower. Crude oil losses of $6.27 is adding pressure as US and Iran negotiations are reportedly in the final stages.

Export sales data will be published by USDA on Thursday, as analysts are estimated to total 150,000 MT to 450,000 MT for 2025/26. New crop sales are seen at 0-200,000 MT. Soybean meal is expected at 200,000 to 600,000 MT, with bean oil in a range of net reductions of 5,000 MT to sales of 12,000 MT.

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Abiove estimates the 2026 Brazilian soybean export total at 114.1 MMT, up 0.5 MMT from their previous number, with crush expected at 62.5 MMT, up 0.3 MMT. Soybean stocks are estimated at 8.25 MMT, up 1.49 MMT.

Chinese import data showed a total of 3.33 MMT of soybeans imported from the US in April with total imports in April up 8.48 MMT and 4.75 MMT from Brazil.

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.98 1/2, down 11 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.36 1/2, down 10 1/2 cents,

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.98 1/2, down 11 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.93, down 10 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.32 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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