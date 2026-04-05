Soybeans Slipping at Midday

Soybeans are showing fractional to 3 cent losses in the front months. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is down 2 3/4 cents at $10.97 3/4. Soymeal futures are down $3.00 to $3.60, with Soy Oil futures 150 to 172 points higher. Crude Oil is up $10.54 higher at midday, following President Trump’s address the nation on Wednesday night that indicated 2-3 weeks more of strikes and an uncertain fate to the Strait of Hormuz. Thursday will be the last trade day for the week as the markets are off for Good Friday.

USDA Export Sales data showed bean sales on the lower end of the estimates of between 300,000-700,000 MT at 353,259 MT in the week of 3/26. That was down from last week but 35.51% above the same week last year. New crop business came in a 0.

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Soybean meal sales were tallied at 377,362 MT, which was in the middle of the trade ideas of 200-500,000 MT, Bean oil sales totaled 1,148 MT in that week, in the middle of the 0-12,000 MT estimates.

Monthly soybean crush data via the Fats & Oils report from NASS was released on Wednesday afternoon, showing 214.2 million bushels of soybeans crushed during February. That was up 12.99% vs. last year but down 6.04% from January. Daily crush was still an all time record of 7.65 million bushels. Marketing year crush for the first half is now at 1.334 billion bushels, up 8.28% (102 mbu) yr/yr. USDA is calling for a 130 mbu increase vs. last year.

Census trade date was released for February this morning, with a total of 4.195 MMT (154.2 mbu) of soybeans shipped. That was up 34.6% from a year ago but down 27.93% from January. Meal exports were shy of the 2024 Feb record at 1.37 MMT, with bean oil at 71,814 MT.

May 26 Soybeans are at $11.65 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $10.97 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans are at $11.82 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.55, down 1/2 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $10.93 1/2, down 1/4 cent,

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