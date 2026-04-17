Soybeans Slipping to Kick Off Friday Trade

Soybeans are trading with contracts down 4 to 6 cents on Friday morning. closed the Thursday session with contracts down ¾ to 3 ¼ cents in the front months, with deferred new crop contracts fractionally to 2 cents higher. Open interest was up just 2,816 contracts on Thursday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 3 cents at $10.98. Soymeal futures were $1.70 to $4.10 lower on the day, with Soy Oil futures up 105 to 173 points.

Weekly Export Sales data was released on Thursday morning as 247,886 MT of 2025/26 soybeans were sold in the week of 4/9. That was a marketing year low for 2025/26 sales. Egypt was the top buyer of 58,100 MT, with 50,800 MT sold to Costa Rica. New crop sales were at 0.

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Soybean meal sales were tallied at 255,722 MT, which failed to reach the trade estimate of 300,000 to 600,000 MT. Bean oil business was pegged at 1,138 MT within estimates of net reductions of 10,000 MT to net sales of 14,000 MT.

Brazilian soybean production was left at 177.85 MMT in the latest Aboive estimate, unchanged from the previous number. Crush was raised by 0.7 MMT, with exports rising 2.1 MMT from the prior estimate to 113.6 MMT.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.63 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.98 1/1, down 3 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.80 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.56, up 1 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $10.94 1/1, up 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.