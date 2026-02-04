Stocks

Soybeans Slipping Back to Start Wednesday

February 04, 2026 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans are showing 1 to 2 cent losses in the front months on Wednesday morning. Futures posted 4 to 5 ½ cent gains on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 3/4 cents higher at $10.00 1/2. Soymeal futures were $1.40 to $2.60 lower, with Soy Oil futures up 102 to 129 points.

The Treasury issued guidance on the 45Z tax credit on Tuesday morning, adding some premium to bean oil and lessening some uncertainty. They still need to go through a public hearing process, which is scheduled for May.

EU soybean imports have totaled 7.29 MMT, from July 1 to February 1, which is down 1.33 MMT from the same period last year. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.65 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.00 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.77 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.90 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

