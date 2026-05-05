Soybeans Slipping Back as Planting Rolls Along

Soybeans are showing 4 to 5 cent losses so far on Tuesday AM trade. Futures posted gains on Monday, with most contracts up 9 ¼ to 19 ¾ cents. Open interest was up 36,208 contracts on Monday, with July leading the charge (16,739). There were 110 contracts deliveries overnight in May soybeans. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 17 3/4 cents at $11.54 1/2. Soymeal futures were $1.50 to $2.50 higher on the session, with Soy Oil futures 101 to 137 points higher on the day.

The weekly Crop Progress report from NASS showed the US soybean crop at 33% planted by May 3, still well above the 23% average pace for this time of year. Emergence was at 13%, vs. 5% on average.

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Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed 450,145 MT (16.54 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 4/30. That was 29.5% below last week but 34.1% above the same week last year. China was the largest destination of 200,896 MT, with 60,331 MT shipped to Indonesia and 47,012 MT to Mexico. The marketing year total is now 33.27 MMT (1.222 bbu) of soybeans shipped since September 1, which is 23.5% below the same period last year.

StoneX estimated the Brazilian soybean crop at 181.62 MMT, up 1.96 MMT from their previous projection.

May 26 Soybeans closed at $12.07 1/2, up 19 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.54 1/4, up 17 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $12.22 3/4, up 19 1/2 cents, currently down 5 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.96 3/4, up 14 cents, currently down 4 cents

New Crop Cash was $11.35 3/4, up 12 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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