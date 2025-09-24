Soybeans Slip Lower into the Wednesday Close

Soybeans closed out Wednesday with losses of 1 to 3 ¼ cents across the board, pulling off the early session gains. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 cents lower at $9.33 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $1 to $3.40 on the day, with Soy Oil futures closing 1 to 6 points lower.

A private export sale of 101,400 MT of soybean meal was reported to Guatemala for 2025/26 by the USDA this morning.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, as traders are looking for between 0.6 and 1.6 MMT in soybean sales in the week of 9/18. Meal sales are seen at 150,000 to 450,000 MT in total, with bean oil between net reductions of 10,000 and sales of 30,000 MT.

Earlier this morning Secretary Bessent tweeted that the US “stands ready to purchase secondary or primary government debt and we are working with the Argentine government to end the tax holiday for commodity producers converting foreign exchange.” The ‘tax holiday’, or suspension of export taxes is expected to last until October 31 or until $7 billion in exports is reached. Thus far, an estimated $4.18 billion has been sold since the tax has been lifted.

Brazilian soybean exports for September are expected to total 7.15 MMT according to ANEC, which is a 0.38 MMT drop from the estimate last week.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.09, down 3 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.33 3/4, down 3 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.28 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.44 3/4, down 3 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.