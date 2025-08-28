Stocks

Soybeans Slip Lower on Wednesday

August 28, 2025 — 03:41 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans posted losses of 1 to 2 ½ cents across most front months on Wednesday.  The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 3 ¾ cents at $9.73 1/2. Soymeal futures were $3.40 to $6.20 lower on Wednesday, with Soy Oil futures down 11 to 33 points.

USDA’s Export Sales report is expected to show between net reductions of 200,000 MT and sales of 50,000 MT in the week ending on August 21. New crop is seen between 0.45 and 1 MMT in that week. Soybean meal sales are seen between 125,000 MT and 450,000 MT, with soybean oil sales at 0 to 14,000 MT. 

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows a very little precip in the Eastern Corn Belt and light totals in parts of NE, SD, MN, and IA over the next week. 

Sep 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.27 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.73 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.47 1/2, down 2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.66 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $9.68 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

