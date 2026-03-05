Stocks

Soybeans Slip Lower on Midweek Trade

March 05, 2026

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans rounded out Wednesday trade with slight weakness, as contracts were fractionally to 1 ¼ cents lower. There were another 244 deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 1 3/4 cents at $10.97 3/4.  Soymeal futures were down $2.20 to $4.80 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 20 to 82 points higher in the front months.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA will be released on Thursday morning, as traders surveyed by Reuters are expecting to see 0.3-1 MMT in soybean sales for the week of 2/26. New crop business is estimated to total 0-100,000 MT in that week. Soybean meal sales are seen at 200,000-550,000 MT in the last week of February, with bean oil seen with net reductions of 20,000 MT to net sales of 26,000 MT.

Statistics Canada will release planting intentions data for 2026 on Thursday, with a Reuters survey showing analysts looking for 22.3 million acres of canola, up from 21.5 million acres in 2025 if realized. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.54 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.96 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.69 1/2, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.83, down 1/4 cent,

