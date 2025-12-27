Soybeans Slip Lower on Friday’s Thin Trade

Soybean futures slipped back on Friday with front months 3 to 4 ½ cents lower, as January was 9 ½ cents higher. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 4 cents higher at $9.88 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 50 cents to $1/ton, as January held onto a $6.10 gain this week. Soy Oil futures were down 30 to 35 points, with January up 82 points on the week.

Little news was from the government as they pushed back reports due to the holiday declared for today. The next Export Sales release for the week ending on 12/18 will be out next Wednesday. Thinner trade also limited movement to close the week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.58 3/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $9.88 1/2, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.72 1/2, down 4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.84 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.