Soybeans Slip Back to Start Friday

Soybeans are trading with 1 to 2 cent losses so far on Friday morning. Futures rallied back on Thursday, with contracts up 9 to 10 ¼ cents at the close. Open interest was up 20,965 contracts on Thursday, suggesting net new buying interest. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was back up 8 1/2 cents at $9.35 1/4. Soymeal futures bounced back, with contracts up $3.30 to $4.00. Soy Oil futures were down 20 to 28 points on the day. There were 124 delivery notices for August soybean meal overnight, with 20 issued for soybean oil and none against August soybean.

The 7 day forecast is creeping higher, with totals up to 1-nearly 5+ inches for parts of IA, southern WI, northern MO, and northwest IL in the next week. Areas in KS, MN, IN and MI are also expected to to receive nearly an inch.

Export Sales data showed old crop soybean sales in the week of 7/31 at 467,842 MT. That was a 4-week high and still 43.8% above the same week last year. Taiwan was the buyer of 150,400 MT, with the Netherlands in for 119,700 MT. New crop business was 545,010 MT, a MY high for new crop. Unknown destinations was the buyer of 254,300 MT, with 106,000 MT purchased by Egypt.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 281,761 MT, which was in the estimated range of 100,000 to 400,000 MT, with 169,393 MT for the current MY and 112,368 MT for next MY. Bean oil sales were tallied at 7,039 MT, which was in the middle of expectations of 0-13,000 MT.

Ahead of the Tuesday Crop Production report, traders are looking for US soybean yield to be 53 bpa, with a range of 52 to 54. Production is seen at 4.374 billion bushels, which is up 39 mbu from the July WASDE.

Aug 25 Soybeans closed at $9.71 3/4, up 10 1/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.35 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Soybeans closed at $9.74, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $9.93 3/4, up 9 1/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

New Crop Cash was $9.26 3/4, up 9 1/2 cents,

