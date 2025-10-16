Soybeans Shows Steady Trade on Wednesday

Soybeans were back and forth on Wednesday, with contracts steady to fractionally higher at the close. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 1/4 cent higher at $9.32 3/4. Soymeal futures were up $1.10 to $1.60 at the close, with Soy Oil 23 to 28 points higher in the nearbys

NOPA data from this morning showed 197.86 million bushels of soybeans crushed during September, well above the 186.34 mbu estimate. That was a 4.24% increase from August and 11.59% larger than last year’s September record. Soybean oil stocks were 0.17% below the end of August at 1.24 billion lbs, which was also 16.6% above last year.

Export Sales data will not be published on the holiday delayed Friday release due to the government shutdown. Still traders were looking for between 0.4 and 1.4 MMT in soybean sales in the week of October 9. Bean meal sales were seen at 150,000-400,000 MT, with soy oil in between 5,000 and 30,000 MT.

Nov 25 Soybeans closed at $10.06 1/2, unch,

Nearby Cash was $9.32 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Jan 26 Soybeans closed at $10.24 1/4, unch,

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.39 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

