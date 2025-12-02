Soybeans Showing Slight Weakness on Tuesday

Soybeans are posting fractional to penny losses across most contracts on Tuesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 3/4 cents lower at $10.57 1/2. Soymeal futures are down $1.30 to $1.80, with Soy Oil futures 23 to 27 points higher. There were no deliveries issued against December soybean meal overnight, with 123 for bean oil.
Outside of last week’s limited Chinese buying, daily flash sale announcements from the USDA have been quiet.
The European Commission estimates the EU soybean imports from July 1 to November 30 at 4.97 MMT, a 0.78 MMT drop from the same period last year.
Jan 26 Soybeans are at $11.26 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,
Nearby Cash is at $10.57 1/2, down 3/4 cent,
Mar 26 Soybeans are at $11.37, down 1 cent,
May 26 Soybeans are at $11.47, down 1/2 cent,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- How Much Lower Will Soybean Meal Prices Go?
- Can Wheat Prices Recover?
- Learn How to Read These Smart Money Warning Signs as Commitments of Traders Data Comes Back Online
- Buy Bean Oil as China Resumes Soybean Purchases
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.