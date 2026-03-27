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Soybeans Sell the Fact Following RVO Release

March 27, 2026 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Soybeans closed the Friday session with contracts down 5 to 14 ½ cents in most front months, as May was down 2 cents this week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price as down 14 ¼ cents at $10.86. Soymeal futures posted Friday losses of $2.20 to $6.80, with May dropping $12.70. Soy Oil futures were down 6 to 61 points on some buy the rumor, sell the fact action with May up 190 points on the week.

As expected, EPA released their finalized RVOs for 2026 this morning, with bio-mass based diesel set at 8.86 billion RINS (not gallons) with the 2027 total at 8.95 billion RINS. That exceeded the 7.12 and 7.5 billion RIN (respectively) previously proposed RVOs. The small refinery exemption reallocation takes that to 9.07 billion RINS for 2026 and 9.2 billion RINS for 2027. They also announced that in 2028, foreign fuel and feedstocks will only receive 50% of the RIN value, vs. this year as previously proposed.

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USDA reported a private export sale of 105,000 MT of soybeans to unknown destinations this morning. Export Sales data pegged total soybean export commitments at 37.256 MMT, a drop of 18% from the same period last year. That is now 87% of the USDA export projection and lags the 95% average sale pace. 

CFTC data showed spec funds trimming 4,093 contracts from their net long position as of 3/24. That took the net long to 197,904 contracts of soybean futures and options.

NASS March Intentions data will be out on Tuesday next week, with traders looking for 85.55 million acres of soybeans planted this spring. That would be up 4.33 million acres if realized. March 1 soybean stocks are estimated at 2.067 billion bushels ahead of the Grain Stocks report, which is up 158 mbu from a year ago if realized.

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.59 1/4, down 14 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.86, down 14 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.75 1/4, down 14 1/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.44, down 8 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $10.82 1/1, down 8 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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